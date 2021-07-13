      Weather Alert

Toby Keith + Rhett Akins among the acts headed into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Jul 13, 2021 @ 4:00pm

(L-R): Sarah Cates, John Scott Sherrill, Amy Grant, Buddy Cannon, Rhett Akins and Mark Ford; Bev Moser

Toby Keith, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, Amy Grant and John Scott Sherrill will join the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this year.

“Today is one of my favorite days of the year, as we begin our journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in November with the announcement of our upcoming class,” says Sarah Cates, who serves as chair of the Hall’s board of directors. “Nashville has always been the home of legendary songs written by the world’s finest songwriters — and this class is no exception.”

The five incoming inductees will join 213 members of the Hall of Fame. They’re joining the prestigious organization via four different categories: Akins and Cannon in the songwriter category; Sherrill in the veteran songwriter category; Keith as a songwriter/artist; and Grant as a veteran songwriter/artist.

The official induction gala is set for November 1 in Nashville. It’ll be a double feature this year, as last year’s class of inductees never got an in-person celebration due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That class, who will join this year’s honorees, includes Bobbie Gentry, Steve Earle, Kent Blazy, Brett James and Spooner Oldham.

