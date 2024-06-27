96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Toby Keith To Be Honored With Star-Studded Nashville Celebration

June 27, 2024 9:52AM CDT
A star-studded lineup has been announced to honor Toby Keith.  The Special tribute show, ‘Toby Keith: American Icon,’ will take place at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Ashley McBryde, Parker McCollum, Jelly Roll, Darius Rucker, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson, The War and Treaty, and others will perform to celebrate Toby’s life and legacy.

A portion of ticket sales will support the OK Kids Corral, which aims to help families of children with cancer by providing a cost-free home. A portion of the ticket proceeds will also go toward Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The show will take place on Monday, July 29, and tickets will go on sale on Friday, June 28. A two-hour television special will air on NBC on Wednesday, August 28.

