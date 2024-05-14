Toby Keith’s Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree

Recently, Toby Keith’s daughter accepted his posthumous honorary degree and shared a powerful message as a tribute to him. Krystal Keith said during her speech at the University of Oklahoma, “He would want me to tell you to never give up on yourself.

She continued, “I actually made a joke about how many hours I spent here getting my bachelor’s degree, and he joked that he didn’t have to work that hard to get his.” She added, “But we all know he earned it and spent many more hours dedicating his life to earning it this way.”

Keith continued, “He fought hard to live his dream. He had faith and believed in himself. He never gave up the fight, even when the odds were against him. He would want me to tell you to never give up on yourself. As you start your next journey in life, know that you have strong roots here at the University of Oklahoma. Work hard and be the captain of your own ship. Believe in yourself and live your dream.”