96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Toby Keith’s Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree

May 14, 2024 10:43AM CDT
Share
Toby Keith’s Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
Getty Images

Recently, Toby Keith’s daughter accepted his posthumous honorary degree and shared a powerful message as a tribute to him.  Krystal Keith said during her speech at the University of Oklahoma, “He would want me to tell you to never give up on yourself.

She continued, “I actually made a joke about how many hours I spent here getting my bachelor’s degree, and he joked that he didn’t have to work that hard to get his.” She added, “But we all know he earned it and spent many more hours dedicating his life to earning it this way.”

Keith continued, “He fought hard to live his dream. He had faith and believed in himself. He never gave up the fight, even when the odds were against him. He would want me to tell you to never give up on yourself. As you start your next journey in life, know that you have strong roots here at the University of Oklahoma. Work hard and be the captain of your own ship. Believe in yourself and live your dream.”

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Live Local Lubbock

Recently Played

Tequila Makes Her Clothes Fall OffJoe Nichols
6:58pm
We Dont Fight AnymoreCarly Pearce Ft. Chris Stapleton
6:54pm
Play It AgainLuke Bryan
6:51pm
Dirt CheapCody Johnson
6:41pm
Watermelon MoonshineLainey Wilson
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Luke Bryan Wants To Team Up With Blake Shelton For A TV Show
2

Exploring 'The Anime Effect': Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
3

Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin's Insider Journey
4

Harmony Science Academy Receives National Recognition from Project Lead The Way for Commitment to Empowering Students
5

Los Hermanos Familia Announces the 2024 Adelante Awards Recipients