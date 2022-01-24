Toddler Clears Out Mom’s Online Shopping Cart, Orders $2,000 Worth Of Stuff From Walmart

He may still be in diapers, but he’s already a super-shopper online. New Jersey toddler, a 22-month-old, managed to order $2,000 worth of furniture from Walmart’s website. His mom had been looking at some new furniture ideas and put them in her cart to save them. She had not purchased anything. So, when a bunch of furniture was delivered to their house last week, she said she was very confused. After some investigating, they figured out, this toddler, he’d ordered everything that had been saved in the online cart. The family says they are returning everything — and putting new passcodes on their phones.
Has your child ever accidentally ordered something online?