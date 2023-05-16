96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Together again: Luke Bryan & Peyton Manning are back to host the CMA Awards

May 16, 2023 4:16PM CDT
ABC

Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will return as hosts of the CMA Awards in 2023, making it the second year in a row the country superstar and the football great have teamed up for Country Music’s Biggest Night.

Luke led the show solo in 2021; last year’s viewership rose to a three-year high.

Luke and Peyton follow in the footsteps of three other repeat pairings: Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood hosted the show for 11 years, while Brooks & Dunn and Barbara Mandrell & Mac Davis teamed up for three years apiece.

The 57th CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. 

