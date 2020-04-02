      Breaking News
23 New Coronavirus Cases, and One Additional Death in Lubbock County

Toilet Paper Truck Crashes, Burns, Load Rolls Across Road

Apr 2, 2020 @ 9:07am

What would be more upsetting right now? Watching someone light a $100 bill on fire or watching a roll of toilet paper burn? How about a truck load of TP?

It happened Wednesday morning – shutting down westbound lanes of I-20, near I-45, in Hutchins, Texas.

The San Antonio bound big rig from ‘Bama crashed and caught fire just outside of Dallas – spilling some of its highly valuable cargo across the roadway.

The Houston Chronicle reports the load appeared to be the large commercial rolls of toilet paper often seen in businesses. The truck driver was OK.

Did this story cause you to shed a tear?

Do you have enough TP in your home?

TAGS
963KLLL KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts