Toilet Paper Truck Crashes, Burns, Load Rolls Across Road
What would be more upsetting right now? Watching someone light a $100 bill on fire or watching a roll of toilet paper burn? How about a truck load of TP?
It happened Wednesday morning – shutting down westbound lanes of I-20, near I-45, in Hutchins, Texas.
The San Antonio bound big rig from ‘Bama crashed and caught fire just outside of Dallas – spilling some of its highly valuable cargo across the roadway.
The Houston Chronicle reports the load appeared to be the large commercial rolls of toilet paper often seen in businesses. The truck driver was OK.
Did this story cause you to shed a tear?
Do you have enough TP in your home?