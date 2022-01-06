      Weather Alert

Tom T. Hall’s August 2021 death reportedly has been ruled a suicide

Jan 6, 2022 @ 10:00am

Legendary singer-songwriter and Country Music Hall of Famer Tom T. Hall died by suicide, according to a recently-released medical examiner’s report. Rolling Stone reports that a spokesperson from the Williamson Country Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the cause of death to the publication this week.

The Kentucky native was found dead at his Franklin, Tenn. home on August 20, 2021. He was 85 years old. His son, Dean Hall confirmed his passing, but no cause of death was reported at the time.

A legendary singer-songwriter and a performer in his own right, Hall is best known for penning songs like Jeannie C. Riley’s “Harper Valley PTA.” The self-penned 1973 “I Love” was Hall’s most successful single as a recording artist, spending four weeks atop the country charts.

Hall was inducted into the Nashville Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in 1978 and the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Even if it feels like it, you are not alone.

