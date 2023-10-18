Tony Bradford Jr. named semifinalist for Jason Witten Award

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. was named one of 20 semifinalists Wednesday for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award.

This is the second time in Bradford’s career he has been tabbed a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Award, which has been presented since 2018 to college football’s top student-athlete who has “demonstrated a record of leadership by exhibiting exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship both on and off the field.”

Bradford, who was previously a semifinalist for the award as a junior in 2021, has defined those traits and more during his five years in Lubbock, earning the nickname “The Mayor” for his consistent presence in the West Texas community. Bradford was actually named the “honorary mayor” of Lubbock by city of Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne on Dec. 28, 2022, prior to the Red Raiders’ victory over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl.

Bradford is the driving force behind a Texas Tech football program that has committed countless hours of community service during his career, contributing to visits to local elementary and junior high schools, the Ronald McDonald House, the Texas Boys Ranch, South Plains Food Bank, Habitat for Humanity, Burgers and Badges and area children’s homes. Bradford has also helped organize community cleanups and voter registration drives in East Lubbock not far from the Texas Tech campus where he was able to encourage and ultimately brighten the day of many underserved youth through pick-up basketball games and various other activities.

The respect Bradford has gained off the field has led to a bigger voice for important topics on campus and within the Big 12 Conference. Bradford is a longtime member of the Texas Tech Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and was selected in 2022 to represent the university as part of the Big 12 Champions for Life campaign. With that, he was able to attend the Big 12’s annual meetings that May as a student-athlete voice and to also be recognized for his work in the community. Bradford was previously selected in 2022 as one of two Big 12 representatives on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee Student-Athlete Connection Group.

Bradford, who wants to rise to a police chief of a major city following his playing career, has stuck with his career goals as a member of the Red Raider football program as he has served as a campus security guard for the Texas Tech Police Department the past three-plus years. Bradford has served with the Texas Tech Police Department during the offseason, all while continuing to be a team leader for the Red Raiders on the field and in the community. He has regularly worked Texas Tech’s home basketball events, assisting with traffic control and in-venue security.

On the field, Bradford is a four-year starter that has teamed with Jaylon Hutchings to form one of the top interior defensive line tandems in all of college football the past two seasons. Bradford has made 32 starts entering this weekend’s road trip to BYU as he has made 120 tackles, including 27.5 for a loss and 12.5 sacks.

He currently ranks third among active Big 12 defensive linemen in career tackles for loss for a Texas Tech defense that is in the midst of one of its best seasons in more than a decade. Bradford is a two-time All-Big 12 honorable mention honoree and a three-time team captain selection. Texas Tech has advanced to a bowl game in each of the past two seasons, knocking off a pair of SEC foes in Mississippi State and Ole Miss in the process.

Three finalists for the Jason Witten Award will be announced Dec. 13 with the 2023 winner being unveiled Feb. 15, 2024, during an awards ceremony in Frisco, Texas.

