Tony Bradford Organizes Turkey Drive for Lubbock Community

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech senior defensive lineman Tony Bradford Jr. has organized a community service initiative to distribute turkeys to families in need Nov. 20 leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

“As we head into the holiday season, it was important to me to give back to this community, especially those in need in East Lubbock,” Bradford said. “This community has given me so much and is forever my home. I’m thankful for the support I’ve received while organizing this event, including from United Supermarkets, as this will impact so many families that will be able to celebrate together and enjoy a traditional holiday meal.”

Bradford will purchase 100 turkeys of his own through Name-Image-Likeness revenue from the Matador Club to distribute at Community Baptist Church (220 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd) from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Nov. 20. Bradford will have close to 200 turkeys in total thanks to another charitable gift from United Supermarkets to the 100 Black Men of West Texas, which has partnered with Bradford for this donation drive.

Bradford will be joined by several of his teammates to greet families and pose for pictures while they distribute turkeys as part of a drive-through setup in the Community Baptist Church parking lot. There will be a limit of only one turkey per vehicle while supplies last.

The turkey drive is yet another community service initiative led by Bradford, who has given back considerably to the city of Lubbock and West Texas during his five seasons as a Red Raider. A member of the AFCA Good Works Team a year ago, Bradford has regularly contributed to Texas Tech’s significant community service initiatives, serving multiple hours in a week with local school districts or other non-profit organizations.

Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics