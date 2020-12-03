Coronavirus 806
Top 10 Things To Cheer Yourself Up
Dec 3, 2020 @ 6:44am
Watching their favorite movie 46%
Eating Their favorite snack 43%
Going for a walk 43%
Calling A friend 40%
Cuddling their pet 38%
Taking a nap 37%
Hugging a loved one 37%
Baking cookies 31%
Singing in the shower 25%
Having a solo dance party 19%
