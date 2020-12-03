      Weather Alert

Top 10 Things To Cheer Yourself Up

Dec 3, 2020 @ 6:44am

  1.  Watching their favorite movie 46%

  2. Eating Their favorite snack 43%

  3. Going for a walk 43%

  4. Calling A friend 40%

  5. Cuddling their pet 38%

  6. Taking a nap 37%

  7. Hugging a loved one 37%

  8. Baking cookies 31%

  9. Singing in the shower 25%

  10. Having a solo dance party 19%

