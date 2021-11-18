Top 11 Jershika Maple from NBC’s “The Voice” goes Beyond the Mic She always reps Ft. Lewis in Washington, hates the spaghetti MRE’s and would get a tattoo of musical notes behind her ear. Jershika Maple from season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Artist Jershika Maple From NBCs The Voice Takes A Beyond The Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Artist Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Church Composer Free Worshipper Ft Lewis Gospel Jershika Maple Killeen Lubbock Musician NBC Security Guard Singer Songwriter teamariana TeamBlake TeamKelly TeamLegend Texas The Voice The Voice 2021 The Voice Blind Auditions Washington