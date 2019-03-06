Top 20 Cities For St. Patrick’s Day
By mudflap
|
Mar 6, 2019 @ 9:03 AM

I guess Lubbock didn’t make the list

 

Top 20 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day
1 Chicago, IL 11 Milwaukee, WI
2 Philadelphia, PA 12 Cleveland, OH
3 Madison, WI 13 Minneapolis, MN
4 Boston, MA 14 Buffalo, NY
5 Tampa, FL 15 Omaha, NE
6 Naperville, IL 16 Cedar Rapids, IA
7 New York, NY 17 Rochester, NY
8 Pittsburgh, PA 18 St. Louis, MO
9 Rockford, IL 19 Overland Park, KS
10 Dayton, OH 20 St. Paul, MN

 

St. Patrick’s Day Facts

  • 819%: Increase in Guinness consumption on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (152.5% more beer is sold overall).
  • $1.3 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.
  • $5.6 Billion: Amount that will be spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2019 ($40 per person celebrating).
  • 32.6 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 7x Ireland’s population.
