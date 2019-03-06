I guess Lubbock didn’t make the list
|Top 20 Cities for St. Patrick’s Day
|1
|Chicago, IL
|11
|Milwaukee, WI
|2
|Philadelphia, PA
|12
|Cleveland, OH
|3
|Madison, WI
|13
|Minneapolis, MN
|4
|Boston, MA
|14
|Buffalo, NY
|5
|Tampa, FL
|15
|Omaha, NE
|6
|Naperville, IL
|16
|Cedar Rapids, IA
|7
|New York, NY
|17
|Rochester, NY
|8
|Pittsburgh, PA
|18
|St. Louis, MO
|9
|Rockford, IL
|19
|Overland Park, KS
|10
|Dayton, OH
|20
|St. Paul, MN
St. Patrick’s Day Facts
- 819%: Increase in Guinness consumption on St. Patrick’s Day compared to the rest of the year (152.5% more beer is sold overall).
- $1.3 Million: Market value of a leprechaun’s pot of gold.
- $5.6 Billion: Amount that will be spent collectively on St. Patrick’s Day 2019 ($40 per person celebrating).
- 32.6 Million: Number of Americans who claim Irish ancestry, second only to German and 7x Ireland’s population.