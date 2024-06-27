Top 5 Things to Do in July With Your Kids

Your kids are out of school and are already driving you crazy. Here are 5 things you can do with your kids in July!

1. The Science Spectrum & Omni Theater:

We know Critterfest is done, but there is plenty to learn, discover and enjoy at the Science Spectrum. They offer a variety of attractions to spark your curiosity. Explore over 250 hands-on science exhibits, perfect for all ages. Get up close to aquatic life at Lubbock’s only public aquarium. Dive into educational films on the giant domed screen at the Omni Theater with “Journey to the South Pacific”, “Australia’s Great Wild North” and coming soon “The Search for Life in Space”. They even have daily live science shows to keep the learning exciting! Camps for kids are all throughout July and August every Tuesday – Thursday.

Find out all the details and register at ScienceSpectrum.Org

2. The Lubbock Silent Wings Museum:

Honoring the brave glider pilots of World War II. Housed in the former Lubbock airport tower, the museum boasts a collection that includes artifacts, photographs, and even a restored CG-4A glider, one of only a few in existence. Through its exhibits, the Silent Wings Museum tells the story of these gliders and the crucial role they played in delivering soldiers and supplies silently behind enemy lines. Under the wing of a rare bird, the fully restored CG-4A glider, explore the experience of the American Glider Pilots as they learn to fly huge cargo gliders into the combat zones of World War II. Exhibits showcase artifacts that spark imagination and awe, bringing to life the story of a truly unique military pilot.

3. Lubbock Lake National Historic Landmark:

It’s a one-of-a-kind archaeological site and nature preserve. It’s famous for having a nearly complete record of human presence in the area for almost 12,000 years! You can visit the Robert A. Nash Interpretive Center to learn about the history of the people who lived here, or explore the 336-acre preserve with hiking trails and life-size statues of Ice Age animals. The Landmark is free to enter and offers a glimpse into our area’s deep past. In 2023, the Landmark celebrated its 50th year of continuous field research and public programming at the Lubbock Lake Landmark. Dr. Eileen Johnson, building upon previous pioneering work, began the Lubbock Lake research program in 1972 with the first field season in 1973.

If you want to have fun with a good run, the “Dawn of Time Fun Run” will take place July 20th with 3k or 5k options starting at 6:30A. The caliche gravel trail begins at the Landmark’s Interpretive Center, winds through Yellow House Draw, past ongoing research excavation areas, and ends at the Interpretive Center. This is a Fun Run, a family-friendly event; everybody is invited to run, walk, or stroll at their own pace.

4. 4th on Broadway:

Free, annual celebration held on Independence Day at Mackenzie Park. This family-friendly event features a morning parade, followed by a day of live music on multiple stages, showcasing local West Texas talent. There are also fun activities for all ages, including a fishing tournament, inflatables, and games. You can cool off in the designated Cool Zone, grab some food from vendors, and end the night with a spectacular fireworks display.

Here’s the schedule:

9:45 a.m., the Bolton Oil Parade BEGINS at Broadway and Avenue J, traveling east on Broadway and ending at MLK Jr. Blvd

10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Reliant’s Picnic in the Park featuring:

10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Gandy’s Kids’ Area hosts tons of FREE kids’ activities, including inflatables, games and more.

11 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. BMW of Lubbock Daytime Stages: Four major outdoor stages feature the best of West Texas music, including the BMW of Lubbock Red, White and Blue stages as well as the West Texas Roots Stage.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Cabela’s Youth Fishing Tournament hosts FREE fishing for ages 18 and under, along with prizes in several categories. Pre-registration is encouraged.

5 p.m. River Smith’s Catfish and Cobbler Eating Contests for kids and adults; pre-registration is encouraged.

7-10 p.m. The Gorilla Law Firm Evening Concert features headliner alt-rock/pop-rock band Smash Mouth. Also appearing:

Tribute to Selena featuring Gabriella Flores

Blackwater Draw

Rockin’ ‘80s Tribute featuring the Caldwell Collective

10 p.m. The United Supermarkets Fireworks Extravaganza choreographed live to classic and contemporary patriotic music.

5. City of Lubbock Splash Pads:

These splash pads were built to replace some older Lubbock pools and offer a fun way for children to cool off during the hot summer months. The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce the grand openings of three brand new splash pads at Rodgers Park, Mae Simmons Park and Maxey Park. These state-of-the-art water recreation areas aim to create an enjoyable environment for all ages to cool off and spend quality time together during the summer months.

Grand Opening Details: Monday, July 8, 2024

• Rodgers Splash Pad: 3200 Bates Street at 10:00 a.m.

• Mae Simmons Splash Pad: 1301 E. 24th Street at 1:00 p.m.

• Maxey Splash Pad: 4020 30th Street at 3:00 p.m.

The splash pads feature colorful ground sprays, water arches, spray loops, and other interactive water elements. Pads have a durable, slip resistant surface to ensure the safety of all users. The facilities all have covered picnic areas, covered seating, restrooms, are ADA accessible and free to the public.

The splash pads will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. All locations will be free to use!