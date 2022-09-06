‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ As Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America

Audience Screaming in Movie Theater

Top Gun: Maverick continues to break records. The movie has now made $701 million in North America. This puts it in an elite category of being only 1 of 6 movies to cross the $700 million mark at the domestic box office. Top Gun added $7.5 million to its total over Labor Day weekend returning it to the #1 spot. It is the first movie to be #1 on both Memorial weekend and Labor Day weekend. It has edged past Marvel’s Black Panther which made $700.4 million domestically. Black Panther previously held the #5 spot as the highest grossing movie domestically. That spot now belongs to Top Gun.