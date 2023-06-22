96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tornado Damages Town of Matador

June 22, 2023 5:03AM CDT
The Town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds to the town. There are four confirmed fatalities & ten total injuries. Seven of which were transported by EMS and three by personal vehicle.

Agencies from across the South Plains have assisted with search and rescue efforts. These agencies include both police, fire, and EMS. State resources have arrived to Matador to begin post-disaster operations including damage assessment and final recovery efforts.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded with 1 Heavy Rescue, 1 Truck, 1 Engine, 1 Battalion Chief, 1 Deputy Chief, and numerous support staff to aid efforts in Matador.

Given the record breaking heat temperatures, Matador has opened a Cooling Center which is located at the Motley County Senior Citizen Building located at 621 Stewart Ave, Matador, TX 79244.

The Lubbock Fire Rescue Public Information Officer has been deployed to Matador to assist with communication efforts. LFR PIO will be utilizing LFR Twitter account to communicate with media and public. A press conference will be held at 7AM CST (06/22/2023) located at the intersection of Main Street and Dundee Avenue (at gazebo).

