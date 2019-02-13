Tortuga Music Festival Flyaway Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE

TORTUGA MUSIC FESTIVAL FLYAWAY CONTEST

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).

Sponsor(s): Participating stations listed below, J.D. Haas and Aptivada (collectively, “Sponsor”).

Promotional Period : The Tortuga Music Festival Flyaway contest (the “Promotion”) begins on or around: Monday, February 18, 2019 on or about 12:00 am PT and ends at approx. 11:59 pm PT on Friday, March 1, 2019 (the “Promotional Period”). Entry Deadline : The deadline to submit entries is Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:59 pm PT. Eligibility Restrictions : The Tortuga Music Festival Flyaway Contest* (the “Contest”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older, except employees of all Alpha Media stations, Aptivada, J.D. Haas (collectively, the “Sponsors”), other television and radio stations in all Alpha Media Market Areas, and their affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising or promotion agencies (if any), members of their respective families or persons living in the same household. This Promotion is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations. Void outside the United States and where prohibited.

Listeners are eligible to win an Alpha Media contest valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months.

Winner must sign all required waivers and participant releases.

Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.

The Tortuga Music Festival Flyaway Contest will run on select Alpha Media stations. Please see below for the specific contest station list.

Amarillo KGNC-FM

Anchorage KBRJ-FM

Anchorage KAYO-FM

Austin-Albert Lea KAUS-FM

Brookings KKQQ-FM

Brookings KJJQ-AM

Cameron-Bethany KAAN-FM

Cameron-Bethay KMRN-AM

Chicago – Joliet WCCQ-FM

Clinton KDKD-AM

Clinton KDKD-FM

Columbus KZEN-FM

Columbus KTTT-AM

Dayton WCLI-FM

East Texas KYKX-FM

East Texas KKUS-FM

Fairfield KMCD-FM

Farmington-Festus KTJJ-FM

Ft. Dodge KIAQ-FM

Ft. Dodge KWMT-AM

Fredericksburg WFLS-FM

Grays Harbor KXXK-FM

Grinnell-Newton KCOB-FM

Lincoln KZKX-FM

Lubbock KLLL-FM

Luverne KLQL-FM

Madison KJAM-FM

Mankato KYSM-FM

Mason City KIAI-FM

Moberly KRES-FM

Palm Springs KDES-FM

Peoria WXCL-FM

Portland KUPL-FM

North Dallas KMKT-FM

Saginaw WCEN-FM

Topeka WIBW-FM

Topeka KTPK-FM

Watertown KDLO-FM

Watertown KSDR-FM

Waynesville KJEL-FM

Wenatchee KKRV-FM

Wenatchee KWIQ-FM

Entry Method :

One random listener will be chosen and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form at the end of the contest period and awarded the prize. If contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded one (1) Tortuga Music Festival Flyaway giveaway.

Aptivada: Email, Facebook, or Twitter, Google via the Aptivada platform (see instructions below).

Go to the station’s website and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which includes your first and last name, telephone number, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.

This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.

Each person may enter a keyword to receive up to five bonus entries per day throughout the contest period.

To participate in the keyword bonus entry portion of the contest, you must listen to the participating radio station in your area at PST/MT/CT/EST: 8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm. Times correspond to the participating station’s time zone. Solicitation time may vary 15 minutes before or after PST/MT/CT/EST: 8:00am, 11:00am, 2:00pm, and 5:00pm. During those specific 4 solicitation times per weekday, a secret keyword will be given over the air. When you hear the secret keyword you must enter the keyword online at the participating station’s website.

Each keyword entered will earn +1 entry to the contest.

If you are listening to a participating station in your area via internet streaming or smartphone app you are eligible to participate in the Contest. However, due to streaming delays, you may have difficulty participating in this on-air contest. Depending upon the length of the streaming delay, the entry window may be shortened or have already closed by the time you hear the call to enter. Listeners interested in participating in the Contest should listen to a participating station over the air on the radio.

Bonus entries can also be acquired through the Aptivada platform by:

Share link and a friend enters through FB or Twitter (+10 each)

Prizes : One Grand Prize Dream Trip of a Lifetime to the Tortuga Music Festival, hosted by J.D. Hass. Includes airfare, 4 days and 3 nights hotel accommodations, ground transportation to/from airport to Marriott Hollywood Beach, and to/from Marriott Hollywood Beach to/from Tortuga Music Festival and tickets for two to the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, FL on Friday, April 12, 2019 – Monday, April 15, 2019. Approx. value: $2,300 – $5,000 depending on airfare package cost.

WINNER AND GUEST ARE REQUIRED TO PROVIDE REQUISITE TRAVEL DOCUMENTATION OR VALID PASSPORTS AS NEEDED AND MUST POSSESS A CREDIT CARD FOR INCIDENTALS.

Odds of Winning:

Odds of winning are based on the total number of entries.

Winner Selection and Notification :

Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final.

Winner will be randomly selected from the pool of participating qualifiers.

Winner will be notified by Alpha Media staff via phone on Monday, March 4, 2019, and will be recorded for future play back in any and all participating Markets. Alpha Media staff will call/try the phone number 3 times within a 5-minute window before deeming the number disqualified and moving to the next randomly selected winner. IF contact is made with the randomly chosen listener, they will be awarded one (1) Tortuga Music Festival Flyaway. In the event there is no winner, prizes will be awarded to the next randomly chosen qualifier. Winners will be chosen by random number generator. This will repeat for a period of sixty (60) minutes until the prize is awarded. If no randomly selected entrant has answered the calls from Alpha Media at the time that 60 minutes has expired, no prize will be awarded.

All required documentation must be signed and submitted no later than Monday, March 11, 2019.

Conditions : Payments of all federal, state and local taxes are solely the responsibility of the winner(s). Winner(s) will be required to complete and submit an IRS Form W-9 or the equivalent including a winner’s full Social Security Number for receipt of any prize valued at $600 or more or for any prizes awarded by the station conducting the Promotion (in combination with any prizes won in Promotions run by any other Alpha radio station) in a calendar year with an aggregate value of $600 or more. Failure to submit a complete W-9 or equivalent will result in disqualification and forfeiture of the prize. Participating in the Promotion and acceptance of a prize constitutes a winner’s and guest’s (where applicable) permission for the Alpha or its agents to photograph, film and record each winner, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation, and, Alpha may, where legal, require a winner (and guest or travel companion, where applicable) to sign a publicity release confirming such consent prior to acceptance of the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner(s) to ensure that their guest(s) or travel companion(s) sign and return any required release. In the case of a conflict in this paragraph 3 b and any similar paragraph in contest specific rules the general specific rules will govern. To the fullest extent permitted by law, by participating in the Promotion, you: agree to grant Alpha a non-exclusive, perpetual, worldwide license to edit, telecast, exhibit, rerun, reproduce, use, syndicate, license, print, distribute and otherwise exploit any items (including any photos, videos, audio, or written material) submitted as part of your contest entry (the “Materials”), or any portion thereof, in any manner and in any and all formats and media now known or hereafter devised, without payment to you or any third party; acknowledge that Alpha reserves the right, in its sole discretion, not to use the Materials at all; and

iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.