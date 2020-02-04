      Weather Alert

Tortuga Music Festival unveils “Next from Nashville” lineup

Feb 4, 2020 @ 4:00pm

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesTenille ArtsCale DoddsBrandon Ratcliff and Hailey Whitters are among the up-and-coming country acts slated to appear at 2020 Tortuga Music Festival

The Florida-based festival has announced the lineup for the second annual “Next from Nashville” stage that offers a platform to several rising country stars. 

Chris Stapleton collaborator Kendell Marvel, new trio Avenue BeatNiko Moon and many others have also been tapped for the festival’s third stage.  They’ll perform alongside headlining acts Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw as the three-day festival takes over the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park in April.

The multi-genre soiree will also feature Kelsea BalleriniJon PardiPitbullVanilla IceBarenaked Ladies and more.

The Tortuga Music Festival takes place April 17-19.

