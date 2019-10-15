TR, Carrie, Church and more board the Stagecoach for 2020

Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood, and Eric Church will headline the 14th annual Stagecoach festival next spring in Indio, California.

It’s a gig TR’s been wanting to book for some time.

“Headlining Stagecoach has always been on my bucket list,” he says. “Can’t wait to see y’all in April!”

TR will lead the lineup on Friday, April 24, with Brett Young, Dustin Lynch, Morgan Wallen, Lil Nas X, and more also set to play.

Carrie returns to the stage at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on Saturday, with Dan + Shay, Midland, LOCASH, Tanya Tucker, Jimmie Allen and others also booked to perform on April 25.

Eric will close things out on Sunday, April 26, following sets by Alan Jackson, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane and Riley Green, just to name a few.

Passes go on sale this Friday. You can find out more at StagecoachFestival.com.

