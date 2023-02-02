96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

TR, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen hit a CMA Triple Play

February 2, 2023 2:07PM CST
ABC

ABC

Luke CombsHARDYThomas RhettERNEST and Morgan Wallen will all pick up CMA’s Triple Play honor in a ceremony next month in Nashville.

The artists are some of the 16 songwriters who’ll be recognized for charting three number ones during a 12-month period. 

For Luke, the chart toppers are “Cold as You,” “Doin’ This” and “The Kind of Love We Make.” HARDY’s are Cole Swindell‘s “Single Saturday Night,” “Beers on Me,” which he recorded with Dierks Bentley and BRELAND, and Wallen’s “Sand in My Boots.” For Morgan, it’s “Wasted on You,” “Thought You Should Know” and “You Proof.” 

TR not only wrote his own “Country Again” and “Slow Down Summer,” but also Cole’s “She Had Me at Heads Carolina.” ERNEST was also one of the writers on “Wasted on You,” as well as Sam Hunt‘s “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s” and Kane Brown‘s “One Mississippi.” 

The 13th CMA Triple Play Awards will be held Wednesday, March 1, at Saint Elle in Nashville.

