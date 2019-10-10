TR & wife Lauren find “calm in the crazy,” while they’re moving, she’s sick, and baby #3 is on the way

ABC/Image Group LA Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren are expecting their third daughter in February, and the “Remember You Young” hitmaker says nobody’s more excited than his older girls, three-year-old Willa and two-year-old Ada.

“They’re really, really pumped. We’re all really excited,” TR says. “Before I had kids, I never really imagined that I would be this at peace with two [kids] and one on the way.”

“I thought I’d be like, ‘What in the world is happening?’” he continues. “But me and Lauren were actually talking the other day about [how] even though our lives are insanely chaotic, and we never really stop going, and we just kept growing our family, we really do feel right now that we’re at a more peaceful spot than we’ve ever been. Maybe we found the calm in the crazy somehow.”

And what exactly does Thomas Rhett mean by crazy?

“Lauren… she’s twenty-three weeks pregnant and still kind of sick. But I’ve heard that the second or third babies can do that to you…” he explains. “We’re moving, because we’ve completely outgrown our house. And now we have somewhere for everybody to sleep, which is nice.”

“But we’re just pumped,” he adds, “and you know, Willa Gray and Ada are always are touching Lauren’s stomach. And we haven’t picked her name yet, but we’ve got a few floating around, and [we’re] trying to figure it out.”

Thomas Rhett celebrated his latest two number ones, “Sixteen” and “Look What God Gave Her,” during a party Wednesday afternoon on the rooftop at BMI in Nashville. This weekend, he closes out his Very Hot Summer Tour at Bridgestone Arena in Music City.

