Trace Adkins says his wife, Victoria, inspired him to make new album

Sep 1, 2021 @ 2:06pm

Kathy Hutchins

Trace Adkins just released his 25-track The Way I Wanna Go album. The record, which commemorates the 25th anniversary of his debut, Dreamin’ Out Loud, features an impressive list of guest artists, including Luke BryanBlake SheltonMelissa EtheridgeKeb’ Mo’, Stevie WonderSnoop Dogg and Pitbull.

Adkins spent much of the last year working on The Way I Wanna Go, but he says it is his wife of two years, Victoria Pratt, who deserves the credit for the ambitious project.

“I can’t even begin to explain what a difference she’s made in my life,” Adkins tells People. “She rejuvenated me and inspired me to take whatever time I have left and make the most of it…and then just make the best music that I can make.”

Adkins is currently on the road, serving as the opening act on Shelton’s Proud to Be Right Here Tour. Adkins and Shelton duet on “If I Was a Woman” from The Way I Wanna Go.

