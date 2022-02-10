Track & Field Texas Tech Shootout

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech track and field heads into the weekend hosting its final two-day meet of the indoor season as the Texas Tech Shootout will run from Friday to Saturday inside the Sports Performance Center.
Field events kickoff the meet starting at 3:00 p.m. on Friday with the final event (5000) concluding the day around 9:45 p.m. On Saturday, the morning begins with the shot put at 10 a.m. as the last running event (4×400) is set to commence around 4:30 p.m.
With the Big 12 meet two weeks away, Tech will get a good look at a few teams ahead of the clash in Ames, Iowa. Teams in this week’s meet include – Oklahoma, Baylor and Oklahoma State
In the third installment of the USTFCCCA Indoor Rankings released Monday afternoon, the men’s team was slotted No. 3, while the women’s team came in at No. 7.
The Red Raiders traveled a small squad to the New Mexico Classic last weekend. Vashaun Vascianna clocked in a time of 7.70 in the prelims of the 60m hurdles. In the finals, Vascianna registered a 7.64 to claim first overall. That mark is currently fourth in the NCAA.
Ruta Lasmane placed first in the triple jump as Onaara Obamuwagun finished right behind her in second with a PR mark of 13.41m (44′). In the 400m, Knowledge Omovoh placed first in her heat crossing the end line at 52.95 (PR) as that time would stand first overall.
In the weight throw, Gabe Oladipo’s season-best mark of 21.91m (71’-10.75”) currently sits ninth in the country. He is also set to compete in the shot put. Meanwhile, Seasons Usual is scheduled to compete in the weight throw. Usual recorded a toss of 21.47m (70’-5.25”) two weekends ago as that mark sits 16th in the NCAA.
Ruth Usoro will be back in the lineup for the first time since the season-opener, competing in both the long and triple jump. She holds top10 marks in both events, with her long jump standing seventh (6.48m) and her triple jump being eighth (13.47m) in the country.
Over in the sprints, Terrence Jones, Jr. plans to run in the 200m for the first time this season. He leads the nation right now in the 60m at 6.47. At the moment, Tech has three male runners in the top 12 of the 200 – Courtney Lindsey (5th), Jacolby Shelton (10th) and Ashton O’Conner (12th). Rosemary Chukwuma will look to improve her top 15 time of 7.27 in the 60m this weekend as Vascianna is slotted for another run in the 60m hurdles following his outing last weekend.
An 800 specialist, Marco Vilca is slated to run in the event for the second time this year. On his first go, Vilca etched a time 1:49.17 which is 17th in the NCAA.
Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics
