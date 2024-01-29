Track & Field Top-25 Rankings

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The Texas Tech men remain the No. 1 team in the nation for a second-straight week, while the women’s team slid slightly to No. 13 in the week two U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings released Monday afternoon.

Overall, the Tech men boast one national leader through the final week of January with Caleb Dean’s 7.55 60m hurdles time. When it comes to national top-5 marks, Tech holds six to pair along with nine top-10 national marks.

Just alone in the 60m sprint, four Red Raiders find themselves in the country’s top-9, led by Don’Dre Swint in second at 6.54.

Tech traveled a very limited group this past weekend for the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite hosted by Louisville. Saturday afternoon, Antoine Andrews placed first in the 60m hurdles, clocking in at 7.66. he is currently third in the nation in the event thanks to his 7.64 time at the Corky Classic a few weeks back.

The women’s team last week held the No. 9 ranking. Rosemary Chukwuma made her 60m debut in Louisville, finishing second overall at 7.22.

Up Next

Texas Tech travels to Kansas State this weekend for the DeLoss Dodds Invite (Feb. 1-3). Cole Omlin will get things started for Tech as he competes in the heptathlon beginning Thursday.

Release Provided By Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics