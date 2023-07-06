96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Tracy Chapman reacts to the success of Luke Combs’ version of “Fast Car”

July 6, 2023 12:30PM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Tracy Chapman’s debut single, “Fast Car,” has become an unlikely hit on the country charts thanks to Luke Combs‘ cover of the tune, and Chapman can’t quite believe it.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman tells Billboard. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Luke’s version of the song has also become a big pop hit. Chapman’s version, released 35 years ago in 1988, peaked at #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. Combs’ version has surpassed that, reaching #2. It is also #1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, which according to Rolling Stone, makes Chapman the first Black woman to have a sole songwriting credit on a country #1.

“Fast Car” is featured on Luke’s latest album, Gettin’ Old.

