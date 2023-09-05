Tracy Lawrence salutes America’s heroes with new beef jerky

Tracy Lawrence and his charity arm, Mission:Possible, have teamed up with BRAVE Experience to launch limited-edition beef jerky products.

Available in hickory smoked and jalapeno flavors, each purchase of the beef bites will honor America’s veterans and support the homeless.

“I’ve always loved Weston and Jodi Clark‘s BRAVE Experience and how they support American heroes from all walks of life,” shares Tracy. “When I found out they had a beef jerky line that’s all natural, gluten free and gives back to our American heroes, it was a no-brainer for me to partner with them. Each purchase will give back to American veterans and my own Mission:Possible charity to fight homelessness.”

Tracy’s new beefy jerky can be purchased now at brave-experience.com with the promo code “FRIENDS” for a 10% discount.

