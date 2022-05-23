Traffic Alert

      Weather Alert

May 23, 2022 @ 10:10am

MULESHOE ROAD CLOSURE: Starting tomorrow US 70/SH 214 in Muleshoe will be closed to traffic at the RR crossing. The closure will allow BNSF to safely make repairs to the crossing & approaches. Traffic should follow the detour. The road will be closed until the work is completed.
Monday, May 23rd, 2022
