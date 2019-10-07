Traffic Stop Turns Into Stork Delivery

Smiling baby after shower with towel on head

They might consider naming her siren after a Florida Deputy helped bring her into the world.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office shared the story on its Facebook page. Deputy Robert Pounds pulled over a vehicle doing 63 in a 45 mph zone Tuesday morning in Naples.

The driver’s wife was in labor and the baby’s head was crowning.

Deputy Pounds grabbed a blanket and called for medical backup but the baby wouldn’t wait. She was delivered just minutes before the ambulance arrived. Both she and her mom are said to be doing fine.

What would you do if you or your partner went into labor on the road?

Would you call the police before hitting dangerous speeds?