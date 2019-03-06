Train Dogs Learn How To Sniff Out Cancer

A special company in Florida, trains dogs to sniff out cancer.

After seeing how dogs had been trained to detect bombs and drugs, the company founders wondered if they could be trained to sense whether or not someone had cancer.

Sure enough … Because dogs have 300 million smell receptors compared to the five million receptors humans have it’s a great power that can be used to help in a big way.

Some of the dogs are trained in a general way — and are able to sense the most common cancers, while other dogs are trained specifically on breast and lung cancers.

And, amazingly, these dogs end up being accurate 99 percent of the time.