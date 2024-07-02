Travel Tips For 4th Of July Weekend

ILULISSAT, GREENLAND – JULY 23: A full moon is seen over an iceberg that broke off from the Jakobshavn Glacier on July 23, 2013 in Ilulissat, Greenland. As the sea levels around the globe rise, researchers affilitated with the National Science Foundation and other organizations are studying the phenomena of the melting glaciers and its long-term ramifications. The warmer temperatures that have had an effect on the glaciers in Greenland also have altered the ways in which the local populace farm, fish, hunt and even travel across land. In recent years, sea level rise in places such as Miami Beach has led to increased street flooding and prompted leaders such as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to propose a $19.5 billion plan to boost the citys capacity to withstand future extreme weather events by, among other things, devising mechanisms to withstand flooding. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

AAA is expecting a record number of travlers over 4th of July weekend. Here are a few tips to keep your trip running smoothly.

The best times to hit the road is before 10am, while the heaviest traffic is expected between 2p-7p.

Make sure your car is packed with essentials like jumper cables, a first aid kit, snacks, and water.

Traveling by air? Give yourself plenty of extra time before your scheduled departure, and double-check your carry-on bags before arriving.

Be prepared for the weather. The Southern U.S. will be dealing with serious summer heat this weekend, with record highs expected in the Southwest. The Northern Plains, Midwest, and Northeast could see thunderstorms that will interfere with travel plans.