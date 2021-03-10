      Weather Alert

Travis Denning tells off “ABBY” in new single

Mar 10, 2021 @ 12:13pm

UMG Nashville Travis Denning has officially released “ABBY” to country radio as his next single. 

The fan-favorite track is a clever breakup anthem wherein Travis tells his ex that he does indeed have a new lover, and it’s ABBY — “Any Body But You.” 

“Ever since I first heard ‘ABBY’ I felt like it would connect with fans, but I had no idea it would have this crazy anthemic life it’s grown into. It has by far become the most fun song to play live, and hearing people chant ‘A-B-B-Y’ always fires me up,” Travis says. “I’m so excited for it to finally be hitting country radio.”

“ABBY” follows Travis’ chart-topping single “After a Few,” which became his first #1 hit in 2020. It’s featured on his latest EP, Beer’s Better Cold. 

The Georgia native is also nominated for New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards.

By Cillea Houghton 
Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

