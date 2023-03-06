96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Travis Kelce Hosts SNL, Busts Out Patrick Mahomes Impression

March 6, 2023 9:29AM CST
Share
Travis Kelce Hosts SNL, Busts Out Patrick Mahomes Impression

Fresh off last month’s Super Bowl win, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce guest-hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend.  Kelce showed off his comedy chops – including a hilarious impression of Patrick Mahomes, former Texas Tech QB, during the opening monologue.  Travis wasn’t the only Kelce at 30 Rock – both his parents and his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, were all in attendance.  Jason even joined him for a sketch later in the show.

How did you think Kelce did hosting SNL?

Watch is opening monologue below

More about:
963KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

There Goes My LifeKenny Chesney
6:56pm
Good Day For LivingJoe Nichols
6:53pm
Die From A Broken HeartMaddie & Tae
6:50pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Miranda Lambert Earns First Number One As Songwriter Thanks To Morgan Wallen
2

Kelly Clarkson Reveals the Best—And Worst—Parts About Working With Blake Shelton
3

Chase Stokes Opens Up About How He Feels About Kelsea Ballerini
4

Jason Aldean Has Started Recording His Next Album
5

TrueNorth Steel to Launch New Production Line in Lubbock, TX