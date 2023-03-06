Travis Kelce Hosts SNL, Busts Out Patrick Mahomes Impression

Fresh off last month’s Super Bowl win, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce guest-hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Kelce showed off his comedy chops – including a hilarious impression of Patrick Mahomes, former Texas Tech QB, during the opening monologue. Travis wasn’t the only Kelce at 30 Rock – both his parents and his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, were all in attendance. Jason even joined him for a sketch later in the show.

How did you think Kelce did hosting SNL?

Watch is opening monologue below