Travis Kelce Hosts SNL, Busts Out Patrick Mahomes Impression
March 6, 2023 9:29AM CST
Fresh off last month’s Super Bowl win, the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce guest-hosted Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Kelce showed off his comedy chops – including a hilarious impression of Patrick Mahomes, former Texas Tech QB, during the opening monologue. Travis wasn’t the only Kelce at 30 Rock – both his parents and his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, were all in attendance. Jason even joined him for a sketch later in the show.
How did you think Kelce did hosting SNL?
Watch is opening monologue below
More about: