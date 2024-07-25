96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Trio of Red Raiders tabbed WGCA All-American Scholars

July 25, 2024 1:03PM CDT
Texas Tech Athletics
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – The 2023-24 WGCA All-American Scholar Team was announced with 1,497 women’s collegiate golfers from 412 programs recognized with this prestigious honor. Included from Texas Tech were Maja Ambroziak (Fr.), Cameron Freund (Fr.) and Kylee Loewe (Jr.).
The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of our players. To be selected, a student-athlete must:
  • Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.
  • Be an amateur and on the team’s roster through the conclusion of the team’s season.
  • Have played in 50 percent of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team’s conference championship.
About the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA)
The Women’s Golf Coaches Association, founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization representing women’s collegiate golf coaches. The WGCA was formed to encourage the playing of college golf for women in correlation with a general objective of education and in accordance with the highest tradition of intercollegiate competition. Today, the WGCA represents over 750 coaches throughout the U.S. and is dedicated to educating, promoting and recognizing both its members and the student-athletes they represent.
Release Provided By Matt Burkholder Texas Tech Athletics

