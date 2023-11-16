Trio of Tech runners set for NCAA Championships

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech cross country will be well represented at the 2023 NCAA Cross Country Championships as a trio of Red Raiders in Juliet Cherubet, Anastasia Chepkorir and Gideon Kiplimo compete Saturday morning in Charlottesville, Va., at Panorama Farms Cross Country Course.

The women’s race will begin at 9:20 a.m., followed by the men’s race at 10:10 a.m. CT.

The trio earned their bid to the championships by placing inside the top-25 of the NCAA Mountain Region race last weekend.

Meet Coverage

Last Time Out

Cherubet led the women’s team last weekend as she placed third overall at the NCAA Mountain Region race clocking in a 6k time of 19:26.50. Meanwhile, Chepkorir placed 13th with a time of 19:49.60.

On the men’s side, Kiplimo was edged out at the finish line as he placed 11th with a time of 29:18.20.

NCAA History

A Texas Tech runner is back at the championship meet since 2016 when Bernard Keter earned a bid. As far as the women go, the last representation came from Rose Tanui back in 2012.

To finish as an All-American, runners must finish inside the top-40.

–TECH–

Release provided by Chris Duarte Texas Tech Athletics