Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young to attend T.J. Martell Foundation event in New York

ABC/Image Group LATwo country superstars are supporting an important cause.

Trisha Yearwood and Chris Young will participate in the 44th annual New York Honors Gala benefiting the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research. Chris will perform during the event, while Trisha is set to present Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern with the Spirit of Music Award.

Additionally, executives from Atlantic Records and the performing rights organization BMI will each receive the T.J. Martell Foundation Legacy Award. Other performers and presenters at the event include gospel singer BeBe Winans and R&B artist Pink Sweat$.

The event will take place at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York on October 15.

