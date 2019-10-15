Trisha Yearwood believes ‘Every Girl’ will find her father in Ashley McBryde’s “Bible and a .44”

Gwendolyn RecordsThere are some pretty big Ashley McBryde fans who live at Garth Brooks‘ house.

First, Garth covered Ashley’s “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” on tour and included it on Triple Live. Now, Trisha Yearwood‘s recorded “Bible and a .44,” a song Ashley’s previously performed with Eric Church.

It was Garth and Trisha’s youngest daughter Allie who introduced the superstars to Ashley.

“I just loved her writing,” Trisha explains. “She has a song called ‘A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,’ and I’m from Georgia, so I know exactly where she’s talking about.”

“She’s a smart writer…” Trisha continues. “I didn’t set out to record one of her songs, I just really felt a strong attraction to ‘Bible and a .44.’ It’s about her dad.”

Trisha believes you’ll probably see your dad in the song, too.

“It doesn’t have to specifically fit your dad for you to find your dad in it,” she tells ABC Audio. “I did change a couple lyrics… to make it more my dad.”

“But it’s that song that just talks about that person in your life that you looked up to that had your back,” she adds.

The two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year admits she had a hard time recording it, and may have a hard time singing it during her Every Girl on Tour shows.

“As I’ve gotten older I’ve gotten more okay with being emotional, and I also think that comes through in the vocals and in live performance…” she says. “I was very guarded as a younger woman, even talking about music I’d be like, ‘Ah, that song’s not really about me…’”

“I like being more raw about it, and more vulnerable, and being able to be emotional,” she reveals.

You’ll find “Bible and a .44” on Trisha’s new Every Girl album.

