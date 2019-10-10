Trisha Yearwood can’t take ‘Every Girl’ on Tour, but she’s picked four special ones

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Trisha YearwoodIt’s not “Every Girl in This Town” who gets to head out on tour with Trisha Yearwood, but four lucky ones will get to.

Kim Richey, Caylee Hammack, Caroline Jones and Rachel Wammack will all join the two-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year at different points on her trek, named Every Girl on Tour.

Richey’s a veteran singer/songwriter who wrote hits for Trisha like “Believe Me Baby (I Lied),” while Caylee, Caroline and Rachel are all promising newcomers.

“This tour is a very special one, because I haven’t done a proper U.S. run in five years,” Trisha says. “I know, I know, it was long overdue!”

“Because it’s such an important moment for me,” Yearwood continues, “I wanted to showcase and support a really diverse and dynamic group of girls on the bill. These are strong and confident women who have their own voices, styles, and attitudes. I love that. They’re going to make every night stand out and be unforgettable.”

Ultimately, Trisha feels like she’s paying it forward.

“I had the support of some really great mentors and artists I admired over the years,” she reflects. “There’s nothing better than being able to shine a spotlight on someone else now.”

“Make sure you get to Every Girl on Tour early to watch these ladies bring down the house,” she adds.

Trisha kicked off the trek last week with three nights in Music City with the Nashville Symphony. This Sunday, she continues on to Atlanta, in her home state of Georgia. Expect to hear the title track of her Every Girl album, which is already a top-thirty hit.

Here’s the remaining itinerary for Trisha Yearwood’s Every Girl on Tour, with the openers noted:

10/13 — Atlanta, GA, Cobb Energy Performing Arts, Kim Richey

10/24 — Carmel, IN, The Center for Performing Arts — The Palladium, Kim Richey

10/25 — St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre, Kim Richey

10/26 — Cincinnati, OH, Taft Theatre, Kim Richey

10/27 — Cleveland, OH, Playhouse Square — KeyBank State Theatre, Kim Richey

11/2 — Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater, Caylee Hammack

11/3 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre, Caylee Hammack

11/4 — Fort Worth, TX, Bass Performance Hall

11/7 — Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre, Caylee Hammack

11/8 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater, Caroline Jones

11/9 — Minneapolis, MN, Orpheum Theater, Caroline Jones

11/21 — New York, NY, Town Hall Theatre, Rachel Wammack

11/22 — Boston, MA, Wilbur Theatre, Rachel Wammack

11/23 — Wilkes-Barre, PA, The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts, Rachel Wammack

11/24 — Glenside, PA, Keswick Theatre, Rachel Wammack

12/4 — Melbourne, FL, Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts, Kim Richey

12/5 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse, Kim Richey

12/6 — Clearwater, FL, Ruth Eckerd Hall, Kim Richey

12/7 — Jacksonville, FL, Florida Theatre, Kim Richey

