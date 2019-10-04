Trisha Yearwood embraces Every Girl with solo tour launch

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Trisha YearwoodTrisha Yearwood has officially launched Every Girl On Tour, her first solo trek in five years.

Opening in Nashville on Thursday night with one of three shows at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, the tour comes in support of Trisha’s new album, Every Girl, as well as for her Frank Sinatra tribute album, Let’s Be Frank, which was released in February.

The set list included her current single, “Every Girl in This Town,” along with iconic Sinatra standards such as “Come Fly With Me,” “Witchcraft” and “One For My Baby.”

The second act of the show featured Trisha singing her own beloved hits, including “She’s in Love With a Boy,” “Walkaway Joe” and more.

Trisha will make stops at various historic theaters around the country including the Chicago Theatre, the Wilbur Theatre in Boston and Town Hall Theatre in New York City.

Every Girl on Tour continues through December 8.

