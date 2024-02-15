Trisha Yearwood to celebrate 25th anniversary of Opry membership

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

Trisha Yearwood will celebrate 25 years of being a Grand Ole Opry member on March 13.

The special 25th anniversary celebration will feature Trisha singing with an all-female lineup comprised of her friends and mentors Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, Suzy Bogguss, Jeannie Seely and more.

“It is a family like no other. It’s such an honor,” says the “Walkaway Joe” singer. “I’ve had some great things happen to me in my career, but when I am asked in any interview with anybody, I always talk about being a member of the Grand Ole Opry. It’s the bar.”

You can catch highlights of Trisha’s 25th anniversary via Opry Live on the Opry’s Facebook and YouTube channels Saturday, March 30.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.