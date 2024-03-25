Trisha Yearwood to perform unreleased song + receive humanitarian award at 2024 CMT Music Awards

Trisha Yearwood‘s headed to the 2024 CMT Music Awards for a big night.

The “She’s in Love With the Boy” singer will receive the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award and debut an as-yet-unreleased new track, “Put It in a Song.”

Per CMT, the June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award “recognizes an artist, duo/group or industry veteran who demonstrates an exceptional dedication to community and their fellow artists, embodying June’s spirit as a fierce advocate and initiator in paying it forward, helping others find their voice and using their platform to inspire and uplift others.”

“We are thrilled to honor the incomparable Trisha Yearwood with the inaugural June Carter Cash Humanitarian Award at this year’s show. Trisha has a unique ability to rally a community, whether that may be families in need with Habitat for Humanity, or uplifting her fellow artists and entertainers trying to carve a path in the industry,” CMT Music Awards executive producers share.

“She embodies the bold strength of June, who tirelessly devoted herself to service and community, and the namesake for this award. Both multi-hyphenate trailblazers eloquently crafted a script for others to model, letting their hearts and authenticity guide their personal, professional and public lives,” they add.

“Put It in a Song” will be the first preview of Trisha’s new album and follow-up to 2019’s Every Girl, which received the deluxe treatment in 2021.

The 2024 CMT Music Awards air live from Austin, Texas, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.