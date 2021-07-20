      Weather Alert

Troop Salute to U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Matthew Hood

Jul 20, 2021 @ 11:29am
U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Matthew Hood, a native of Lubbock, Texas and the first sergeant of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, re-applies camouflage face paint during the final event of Exercise Sea Breeze 21 in a nondisclosed location on July 7, 2021. Exercise Sea Breeze is an annual event that brings together military units from several countries, and within 2d Marine Expeditionary Force, to enhance their warfighting capabilities and build strong relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacqueline Parsons)

Safe travels and thank you for your service Matthew!

