“Truth” is, Mitchell Tenpenny is at #1 on country radio

September 12, 2022 1:16PM CDT
Columbia Nashville

Mitchell Tenpenny is celebrating his latest #1 song in a big way.

This week, Mitchell sits at #1 on the country charts with “Truth About You.” To honor the accomplishment, he and rapper/singer T-Pain attended Sunday’s matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

“I’ve got the number 1 song on country radio & I’m partying with @tpain today! Life is f****** good,” he writes alongside a post featuring photos of him flashing a #1 on the field and posing with T-Pain, and a video of “Truth About You” playing over the stadium speakers. 

“Truth” is Mitchell’s second #1 hit following his debut single, “Drunk Me,” in 2018. It serves as the lead single off his sophomore album, This Is the Heavy. He originally released it on TikTok in 2021 and decided to make it an official radio single after it went viral.

This Is the Heavy drops on Friday.    

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

