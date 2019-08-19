      Weather Alert

TSO Returns to Lubbock

Aug 19, 2019 @ 2:21pm

One of my favorite parts of the year is the holidays. My wife starts geeking out and needs setting up Christmas stuff out in July, (thanks Hallmark Channel).  But I tell her, “I said NO woman,” and then am forced to buy her dinner while she grumbles about me being Scrooge.  Why is this story important? Because Al Pitrelli, leader of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and friend of the Rock 101.1 had the 2019 TSO tour announced today…

AND LUBBOCK IS BACK ON THE LIST!

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA’S ALL-NEW SHOW BRINGS BACK THE PHENOMENON THAT STARTED IT ALL-

‘CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES’

 

TOUR BEGINS NOVEMBER 13TH IN GREEN BAY & COUNCIL BLUFFS
LUBBOCK STOP THURSDAY DECEMBER 5th
UNITED SUPERMARKETS ARENA 

2019’s Winter Tour to Bring Classic Album to the Stage With Brand-New Production, Staging & Effects

Verified Fan Registration Brings Best Tickets for Best Prices Starting August 19

Fan Club Presale Begins September 4

General Public Tickets on Sale September 13

 

Los Angeles, CA (August 19, 2019) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) The multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed progressive rock group today announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019. Returning with all-new staging and effects is the unforgettable show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” TSO’s show that started small, performed to 12,000 people in five cities in 1999, which then exploded onto the national scene, eventually playing to 9 million fans over the course of an incredible 12 years (through 2011), the mega-hit “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” has grossed an incredible $377 million over 1224 performances.

 

A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” began the unique format O’Neill called “Rock Theater” and forged a deep connection with their fans that it turned into the wildly-successful tour, cementing the group’s status as a must-see, multi-generational, holiday tradition and kick-started the trend of Yuletide season tours. This year’s multi-sensory extravaganza is set to begin on November 13th and will visit 66 cities for 109 performances across North America before concluding on December 30th (see full itinerary below and online).

 

Starting today, Aug. 19th, the Winter Tour 2019 will begin its “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” where all fans can sign up at tso.tmverifiedfan.com/  (powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan) for exclusive access to the best tickets for the best price before tickets go on sale to the general public.  Presales will begin for TSO fan club members on Tues., Sept. 4 for Nov. 13 through Nov. 30 tour dates and on Thurs., Sept. 5 for Dec. 1 through Dec. 30 tour dates. Fans who are not members of TSO’s fan club, but have registered during the “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” will have the opportunity to participate in presales on Sept. 11 and 12. General public on sale is set to begin on Sept. 13th. For more details on tour dates and all on sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.

While you wait to buy tickets on sale, enjoy interviews from the past couple of years from Al Pitrelli!

The entire tour schedule!

DATE CITY, STATE VENUE SHOWTIME(S)
Wed, Nov 13, 2019 Council Bluffs, IA Mid-America Center 7:30 PM
Wed, Nov 13, 2019 Green Bay, WI Resch Center 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Thu, Nov 14, 2019 Sioux, Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center 7:30 PM
Fri, Nov 15, 2019 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Sat, Nov 16, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Nov 16, 2019 Allentown, PA PPL Center 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Sun, Nov 17, 2019 Worcester, MA DCU Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sun, Nov 17, 2019 Colorado Springs, CO World Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Wed, Nov 20, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena 7:30 PM
Wed, Nov 20, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Thu, Nov 21, 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena 7:30 PM
Thu, Nov 21, 2019 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena 7:30 PM
Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Fri, Nov 22, 2019 Spokane, WA Spokane Arena 8:00 PM
Sat, Nov 23, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Nov 23, 2019 Manchester, NH SNHU Arena 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Sun, Nov 24, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacomadome 3:30 PM
Sun, Nov 24, 2019 Hartford, CT XL Center 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Tue, Nov 26, 2019 San, Jose, CA SAP Center 8:00 PM
Wed, Nov 27, 2019 Toledo, OH Huntington Center 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Fri, Nov 29, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Fri, Nov 29, 2019 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Nov 30, 2019 Dayton, OH Nutter Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Nov 30, 2019 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 1, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 1, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 4, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 4, 2019 El, Paso, TX Don Haskins Center 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 5, 2019 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena 7:00 PM
Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 6, 2019 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 7, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 8, 2019 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 11, 2019 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 11, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at The BJCC 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 12, 2019 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 12, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 13, 2019 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 13, 2019 Hershey, PA Giant Center 4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 14, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 14, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 15, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Sun, Dec 15, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center 3:30 PM & 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 18, 2019 Rochester, NY Blue Cross Arena 7:30 PM
Wed, Dec 18, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Memphis, TN FedExForum 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 19, 2019 Albany, NY Times Union Center 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 20, 2019 Uniondale, NY NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 21, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 22, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Sun, Dec 22, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 23, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 23, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 26, 2019 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center 3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Thu, Dec 26, 2019 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum 3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 27, 2019 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 28, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 28, 2019 St Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 30, 2019 Chicago, IL Allstate Arena 2:30 PM & 8:00 PM
Mon, Dec 30, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena 3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
