TSO Returns to Lubbock

One of my favorite parts of the year is the holidays. My wife starts geeking out and needs setting up Christmas stuff out in July, (thanks Hallmark Channel). But I tell her, “I said NO woman,” and then am forced to buy her dinner while she grumbles about me being Scrooge. Why is this story important? Because Al Pitrelli, leader of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and friend of the Rock 101.1 had the 2019 TSO tour announced today…
AND LUBBOCK IS BACK ON THE LIST!
TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA’S ALL-NEW SHOW BRINGS BACK THE PHENOMENON THAT STARTED IT ALL-
‘CHRISTMAS EVE AND OTHER STORIES’
TOUR BEGINS NOVEMBER 13TH IN GREEN BAY & COUNCIL BLUFFS
LUBBOCK STOP THURSDAY DECEMBER 5th
UNITED SUPERMARKETS ARENA
2019’s Winter Tour to Bring Classic Album to the Stage With Brand-New Production, Staging & Effects
Verified Fan Registration Brings Best Tickets for Best Prices Starting August 19
Fan Club Presale Begins September 4
General Public Tickets on Sale September 13
Los Angeles, CA (August 19, 2019) – Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) The multi-platinum, critically-acclaimed progressive rock group today announced its highly-anticipated Winter Tour 2019. Returning with all-new staging and effects is the unforgettable show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.” TSO’s show that started small, performed to 12,000 people in five cities in 1999, which then exploded onto the national scene, eventually playing to 9 million fans over the course of an incredible 12 years (through 2011), the mega-hit “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” has grossed an incredible $377 million over 1224 performances.
A product of the vision and imagination of TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist Paul O’Neill, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” began the unique format O’Neill called “Rock Theater” and forged a deep connection with their fans that it turned into the wildly-successful tour, cementing the group’s status as a must-see, multi-generational, holiday tradition and kick-started the trend of Yuletide season tours. This year’s multi-sensory extravaganza is set to begin on November 13th and will visit 66 cities for 109 performances across North America before concluding on December 30th (see full itinerary below and online).
Starting today, Aug. 19th, the Winter Tour 2019 will begin its “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” where all fans can sign up at tso.tmverifiedfan.com/ (powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan) for exclusive access to the best tickets for the best price before tickets go on sale to the general public. Presales will begin for TSO fan club members on Tues., Sept. 4 for Nov. 13 through Nov. 30 tour dates and on Thurs., Sept. 5 for Dec. 1 through Dec. 30 tour dates. Fans who are not members of TSO’s fan club, but have registered during the “12 Days of TSO Verified Fan Registration” will have the opportunity to participate in presales on Sept. 11 and 12. General public on sale is set to begin on Sept. 13th. For more details on tour dates and all on sales, visit www.trans-siberian.com.
While you wait to buy tickets on sale, enjoy interviews from the past couple of years from Al Pitrelli!
The entire tour schedule!
|DATE
|CITY, STATE
|VENUE
|SHOWTIME(S)
|Wed, Nov 13, 2019
|Council Bluffs, IA
|Mid-America Center
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Nov 13, 2019
|Green Bay, WI
|Resch Center
|4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Thu, Nov 14, 2019
|Sioux, Falls, SD
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Nov 15, 2019
|Youngstown, OH
|Covelli Centre
|3:30 PM & 7:30 PM
|Sat, Nov 16, 2019
|Denver, CO
|Pepsi Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Nov 16, 2019
|Allentown, PA
|PPL Center
|3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sun, Nov 17, 2019
|Worcester, MA
|DCU Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sun, Nov 17, 2019
|Colorado Springs, CO
|World Arena
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Wed, Nov 20, 2019
|Raleigh, NC
|PNC Arena
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Nov 20, 2019
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Smart Home Arena
|3:30 PM & 7:30 PM
|Thu, Nov 21, 2019
|Baltimore, MD
|Royal Farms Arena
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Nov 21, 2019
|Boise, ID
|Taco Bell Arena
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Nov 22, 2019
|Wilkes Barre, PA
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Fri, Nov 22, 2019
|Spokane, WA
|Spokane Arena
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Nov 23, 2019
|Portland, OR
|Moda Center
|3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Nov 23, 2019
|Manchester, NH
|SNHU Arena
|3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sun, Nov 24, 2019
|Tacoma, WA
|Tacomadome
|3:30 PM
|Sun, Nov 24, 2019
|Hartford, CT
|XL Center
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Tue, Nov 26, 2019
|San, Jose, CA
|SAP Center
|8:00 PM
|Wed, Nov 27, 2019
|Toledo, OH
|Huntington Center
|4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Fri, Nov 29, 2019
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Fri, Nov 29, 2019
|Cincinnati, OH
|US Bank Arena
|4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Nov 30, 2019
|Dayton, OH
|Nutter Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Nov 30, 2019
|Ontario, CA
|Toyota Arena
|3:30 PM & 7:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 1, 2019
|Phoenix, AZ
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 1, 2019
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 4, 2019
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 4, 2019
|El, Paso, TX
|Don Haskins Center
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 5, 2019
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 5, 2019
|Lubbock, TX
|United Supermarkets Arena
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 6, 2019
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 6, 2019
|Wichita, KS
|INTRUST Bank Arena
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 7, 2019
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 7, 2019
|Kansas City, MO
|Sprint Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 8, 2019
|Oklahoma City, OK
|Chesapeake Energy Arena
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 8, 2019
|Duluth, GA
|Infinite Energy Center
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 11, 2019
|Greensboro, NC
|Greensboro Coliseum
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 11, 2019
|Birmingham, AL
|Legacy Arena at The BJCC
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 12, 2019
|Charlottesville, VA
|John Paul Jones Arena
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 12, 2019
|Jacksonville, FL
|Veterans Memorial Arena
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 13, 2019
|Sunrise, FL
|BB&T Center
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 13, 2019
|Hershey, PA
|Giant Center
|4:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 14, 2019
|Orlando, FL
|Amway Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 14, 2019
|Buffalo, NY
|KeyBank Center
|3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 15, 2019
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Sun, Dec 15, 2019
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|3:30 PM & 7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 18, 2019
|Rochester, NY
|Blue Cross Arena
|7:30 PM
|Wed, Dec 18, 2019
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 19, 2019
|Memphis, TN
|FedExForum
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 19, 2019
|Albany, NY
|Times Union Center
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Dec 20, 2019
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 20, 2019
|Uniondale, NY
|NYCB LIVE, home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 21, 2019
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 21, 2019
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 22, 2019
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 22, 2019
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 23, 2019
|San Antonio, TX
|AT&T Center
|3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 23, 2019
|Washington, DC
|Capital One Arena
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 26, 2019
|St Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|3:00 PM & 7:30 PM
|Thu, Dec 26, 2019
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 27, 2019
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|3:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Fri, Dec 27, 2019
|Cleveland, OH
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 28, 2019
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 28, 2019
|St Paul, MN
|Xcel Energy Center
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 30, 2019
|Chicago, IL
|Allstate Arena
|2:30 PM & 8:00 PM
|Mon, Dec 30, 2019
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|3:00 PM & 8:00 PM