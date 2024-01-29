TTU Men’s Basketball Takes on No. 25 TCU Tuesday Evening

Preview by Jayden Santos

Alpha Media USA Intern

LUBBOCK, Texas – Coming off back-to-back wins against ranked opponents, the Red Raiders will face off against Cincinnati on Saturday, Feb 3rd, at 6:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders (16-3, 5-1 Big 12) are coming off significant victories against ranked opponents BYU and Oklahoma.

In the game against Oklahoma, the Red Raiders shot 52.6% from the field compared to Oklahoma’s 47.5%. Guard Chance McMillian scored 27 points for the Red Raiders, making 10 of 13 shots and shooting six of eight from beyond the arc. Pop Issacs contributed 18 points for the Red Raiders, with 13 of those points coming in the second half to seal the victory over the Sooners.

The TCU Horned Frogs (15-5, 4-3 Big 12) are entering the matchup with a notable double-overtime win against No. 18 Baylor, earning them a spot in the top 25. Key players to watch for the Red Raiders include Pop Issacs, Warren Washington, and Chance McMillian. Issacs leads the Red Raiders with 17.0 points per game, while Washington dominates the boards with an average of 7.8 rebounds per game.

Following his career-high 27-point performance, McMillian will be looking to stay hot. For the Frogs, forward Emanuel Miller leads the team with 16.8 points per game, followed by guard Jameer Nelson Jr. with 11.4 points. Miller and Nelson aim to replicate their success from the previous game against Baylor with Miller scoring 21 points and Nelson with 30. The Horned Frogs hope to utilize home court, while the Red Raiders are seeking another Quad 1 win. Will the Red Raiders secure another road victory, or will the Horned Frogs prevail and maintain their position in the top 25?

Don’t miss the action this Saturday, January 30, at 6:00 p.m. in the Schollmaier Arena for this top 25 matchup.