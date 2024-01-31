TTU Track & Field hits the road to Manhattan

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech track and field team travel to Manhattan, Kan., this weekend for the DeLoss Dodds Invitational taking place Thursday through Saturday at the newly built K-State Indoor Track and Field Complex.

Meet Coverage

Rankings

In the week two of the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) rankings released Monday afternoon, the Tech men held on to the No. 1 spot for a second-straight week, while the women’s team fell four spots to No. 13.

Last Time Out

TTU sent a limited group of athletes to Louisville for the PNC Lenny Lyles Invite last weekend comprised mostly of pole vaulters and sprinters. Antoine Andrews claimed the 60m hurdles title running a 7.66, while Mackenzie Hayward claimed the women’s pole vault title clearing a season-best height of 4.18m (13-8.50).

In The Know

Cole Omlin will make his season debut in the heptathlon this weekend as Tech’s lone multi-athlete. He holds a personal bets score of 4,690 which he registered in 2023 at the Texas Tech Open. In two meets this season, Omlin has etched personal bests in the shot put, 60m hurdles and pole vault.

On the jumps side, a pair of Red Raiders will look to make their debuts this weekend. Zaid Latif is penciled to go in the long jump and Nzube Ihezue in the triple jump. For the sprints, Terrence Jones is set to make his 200m debut.

