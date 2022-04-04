Tulsa upends No. 20 Texas Tech in match play championship

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tulsa utilized a strong back nine Monday to top No. 20 Texas Tech, 3-2, in the finale of the Red Raider match play event at The Rawls Course. The Red Raiders closed the event at 2-1 overall after defeating both Oklahoma and No. 3 Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Tulsa was 2-up in each of its three matches the Golden Hurricane won Monday, spoiling what was a great return to competitive golf at The Rawls Course. The tournament was the first one hosted by Texas Tech since the course was the site for the 2017 NCAA Lubbock Regional where the Red Raiders advanced following a fifth-place finish.
“Today obviously wasn’t the best round we have played this season, but it doesn’t erase how well I thought our team competed this week,” head coach JoJo Robertson said. “All three of these schools will likely be NCAA Regional participants, so it was a great stage for us to learn and improve as we head into the final stretch of our season. We’re thankful we were able to host such quality golf the past few days here at home.”
The match play event kicked off the final stretch of the season for the Red Raiders, who will head to Dallas this weekend for the Bruzzy Challenge starting next Monday. Texas Tech will then play in the Big 12 Championships on April 22-24 in its final test before NCAA Regional selections are announced.
The Red Raiders managed two victories on the day as Chiara Horder closed out her match with Haley Greb at 3-up on the 17th hole, while Gala Dumez birdied the 18th to edge Lilly Thomas by one. Horder recovered to win her match after dropping each of her first two holes, winning the next two and then three more as part of the back nine.
Dumez, meanwhile, went back-and-forth throughout the day with Thomas, building a two-hole lead through the front nine before eventually trailing heading into the 16th. Dumez, though, was able to sink a key birdie at the par-3 16th and then followed with a strong approach two holes later for Thomas to concede the match on the 18th.
Dumez’ win at the 18th came after the Golden Hurricane had already locked up the match with three wins over the Red Raiders at the 17th. Two of those wins came over the Texas Tech duo of Kylee Loewe and Anna Dong, who entered the day undefeated for the tournament after victories over their counterparts from Oklahoma and Oklahoma State on Sunday.
TEXAS TECH MATCH PLAY RESULTS
Tulsa (3), No. 20 Texas Tech (2)
Sophie Johnson (Tulsa) def. Amy Taylor (TTU), 2-and-1
Chiara Horder (TTU) def. Haley Greb (Tulsa), 3-and-1
Lorena Tseng (Tulsa) def. Kylee Loewe (TTU), 2-and-1
Lovisa Gunnar (Tulsa) def. Anna Dong (TTU), 2-and-1
Gala Dumez (TTU) def. Lilly Thomas (Tulsa), 1-up
–TECH–
Release provided by Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics