Tune in to see Blake Shelton surprise Craig Morgan on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Connor Dwyer Craig Morgan’s been hanging out with the original American Idol, recording a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. It turns out the vocal powerhouse who’s also a coach on The Voice had something up her sleeve.

“Had a blast at The Kelly Clarkson Show taping,” Craig shared on his socials. “My bud Blake Shelton surprised me.

“Kelly Clarkson, you are amazing,” Craig added, along with a photo of the threesome.

Of course, Blake’s a huge fan of Craig’s, having recently mounted a Twitter campaign to push Craig’s new single, “The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost,” to the top of the iTunes sales chart.

That led to Craig reuniting with Broken Bow, his original record label, and more than twenty radio stations starting to play the song, which was inspired by the loss of his son more than three years ago in a tubing accident on a lake.

You can see Craig and Blake together on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, October 17. Check your local listings to see when the syndicated hour airs in your area.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.