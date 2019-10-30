Turn On the Radio: Reba McEntire to launch podcast in 2020

Robby KleinReba McEntire is stepping into the modern world of podcasts.

Billboard confirms that Reba will host her own lifestyle podcast next year. In partnership with Spotify, the podcast will center around self-improvement, as Reba invites guests to join her for a discussion about how to overcome obstacles in life, in addition to finding true happiness and fulfillment.

Reba says she developed a taste for podcasts while promoting her 2017 Grammy-winning gospel album, Sing It Now: Songs of Faith & Hope, and appeared on a podcast titled Jesus Calling, along with Oprah’s Master Class. The country icon likens the medium to the storytelling nature of country music.

“To be honest, I didn’t know that I did,” Reba says about her desire to have a podcast. “But I’ve always been a storyteller — I’ve made a career out of story songs. A great podcast, just like a great country song, tells a story. So when Spotify asked if I would be interested in partnering with them to do this, I thought it was a great idea because it gave me a new way to continue being that storyteller.”

The podcast is set to launch in early 2020.

