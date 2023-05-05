Turning Off Irrigation During Rain Events

Now is the perfect time to turn off your irrigation system; nature has provided the 1.5 inches of rain this week that lawns need to thrive during Spring & Summer. Irrigating or watering your lawn after it has already received 1.5 inches of rainfall will lead to runoff, water waste, and damage to roots from overwatering. Some ideas to consider:

Rain Sensors

Install a rain sensor that will automatically turn off the irrigation system when it detects a significant amount of rainfall.

Check the disk inside the rain sensor every spring and clean it out if it contains dirt or other debris to ensure your rain sensor is working properly.

Measuring Rain

Use a gauge to measure how much rain your lawn has received, if the gauge collects 1.5 inches of water or more, turn off your irrigation system to prevent overwatering.

Contact [email protected] to get a free gauge kit for your lawn.

For information about irrigation go to www.mylubbock.us/irrigation or call 806-775-2586.