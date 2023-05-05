Turning Off Irrigation During Rain Events
Now is the perfect time to turn off your irrigation system; nature has provided the 1.5 inches of rain this week that lawns need to thrive during Spring & Summer. Irrigating or watering your lawn after it has already received 1.5 inches of rainfall will lead to runoff, water waste, and damage to roots from overwatering. Some ideas to consider:
Rain Sensors
- Install a rain sensor that will automatically turn off the irrigation system when it detects a significant amount of rainfall.
- Check the disk inside the rain sensor every spring and clean it out if it contains dirt or other debris to ensure your rain sensor is working properly.
Measuring Rain
- Use a gauge to measure how much rain your lawn has received, if the gauge collects 1.5 inches of water or more, turn off your irrigation system to prevent overwatering.
- Contact [email protected] to get a free gauge kit for your lawn.
For information about irrigation go to www.mylubbock.us/irrigation or call 806-775-2586.
