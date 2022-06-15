Twelve Red Raiders collect Phil Steele preseason nods

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An annual summer tradition that signals football is around the corner is Phil Steele Magazine. The publication unveiled on Wednesday that 12 Red Raiders earned spots on Steele’s preseason All-Big 12 Team under first-year head coach Joey McGuire.
The defensive unit led the way with seven selections, while the offense had five squad members and the special teams unit one selection. Two of the 12 recognized included newcomers set to lace it up for the 2022 Texas Tech team.
The second team had the most Red Raiders on it with five selections, three coming from the defensive side. Cornerback Rayshad Williams and safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson represented the secondary, while linebacker Krishon Merriweather rounded out the unit. Tight end Baylor Cupp and punter Austin McNamara joined them on the second team. Last year, McNamara earned second-team honors from the Big 12 in the end-of-season awards from the league while Williams and Taylor-Demerson held honorable mention nods.
Running back Tahj Brooks, wide receiver Myles Price and defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings received third-team recognition. Two offensive linemen in Cole Spencer and Caleb Rogers made the fourth team as defensive end Tyree Wilson and linebacker Marquis Waters rounded out Tech’s list of honorees.
The official All-Big 12 preseason teams, as voted on by media members who regularly cover the league, will be unveiled in the days leading up to Big 12 Media Days on July 13-14.
2022 PHIL STEELE PRESEASON ALL-BIG 12 TEAM
Second Team
TE Baylor Cupp
LB Krishon Merriweather
DB Rayshad Williams
DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
P Austin McNamara
Third Team
RB Tahj Brooks
WR Myles Price
DT Jaylon Hutchings
Fourth Team
OL Cole Spencer
OL Caleb Rogers
DE Tyree Wilson
LB Marquis Waters
Release provided by MATT BURKHOLDER Texas Tech Athletics