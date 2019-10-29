Twenty-five years later, Reba’s ‘Read My Mind’ is coming out on vinyl

MCA Nashville/UMeReba McEntire will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her eighteenth album, Read My Mind, by releasing it on vinyl for the first time ever on December 6.

It’ll be available on special-edition white vinyl and regular black vinyl, with all versions including a new 2019 live take of the hit, “And Still.” It’ll also be re-released digitally and on CD.

“I love every single song on this album, and I am so proud that all these years later my fans still want to hear them in our live shows,” Reba says in the project’s new liner notes.

“A lot of the songs on this record have become career-defining songs for me,” she continues. “I can’t imagine doing a show now without the crowd singing along to ‘Why Haven’t I Heard From You.’”

“There were also songs on this record, like the AIDS message song ‘She Thinks His Name Was John,’ that went beyond entertainment and hopefully affected some hearts and minds with a story that no one was talking about at the time,” she adds. “I am very proud to have been able to be the conduit for these incredible songs.”

Read My Mind also features the hits “Till You Love Me” and “The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter.” So far, it’s sold more than three million copies.

You can check out all the different versions of the re-release at Reba.com.

